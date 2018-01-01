Customer Relationship

More From This Topic

A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business
Company Culture

A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business

If you think success means you can check out, you've failed already.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People
Sales

12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People

Getting meetings and closing deals is already hard. You might be making it a lot harder without realizing it.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts
Philanthropy

How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts

Ann Taylor and Loft build up charities and customer loyalty at the same time -- here's how you can do it, too.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away
social proof

This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away

Learn how to use the five types of social proof marketing.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
How Do You Find Your First Customers?
Finding Customers

How Do You Find Your First Customers?

The chairman of DocuSign explains how to turn a company's first customers into valuable ambassadors.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.
Customer Feedback

Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.

Microsoft sends its developers to work with customers to build technology that solves their biggest pain points.
Dan Behrendt | 8 min read
Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.
Customer Relationship

Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.

You have to listen.
Rebekah Iliff | 6 min read
Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever
Apple

Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever

It may be the most far-reaching apology Apple has had to make, and it could change the way the company does business.
Matt Weinberger | 4 min read
How I Got Over My Fears About Starting My Company
Fear

How I Got Over My Fears About Starting My Company

When the company I was selling for put itself up for sale, I had a choice to make.
Jordi Torras | 6 min read
Why Marie Forleo Says This One Marketing Trick Is So Important
Storytelling

Why Marie Forleo Says This One Marketing Trick Is So Important

Remember, your customers have a lot to say.
Allen Brouwer and Cathryn Lavery | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.