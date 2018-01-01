Customer Research

Ready for Anything

Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Maria Ross | 5 min read
Market Research

Sophisticated algorithms can ensure sampling is done accurately for your market research.
Erin Kelly | 6 min read
Data Analysis

From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
Jim Robeson | 5 min read
Polls

The real deal-breaker with surveys is bad questions. Here's how to collect customer data that will yield honest results.
Ray Beharry | 5 min read
Marketing

Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Market Research

Whatever the strategy, whatever the product, whatever the decision, test it and let the the results guide you to success.
Perry Marshall | 4 min read
Small Business Marketing

Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
Marketing

Don't drown while your competitors have taken command of their marketing data using these tricks.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
Marketing

Buyer personas have one major weakness: they're completely made up. They're a good start, but try these tactics as well.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
Ready for Anything

Do your due diligence research and communicate what you know so you can create a platform for building a long-term relationship.
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
