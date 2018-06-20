Customer Retention

5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand
Customer Engagement

5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand

Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Zubin Mowlavi | 7 min read
The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales
Customer Loyalty

The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales

Eric Siu lays out why how your customers remember you makes a big difference to your business.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.
Subscription Businesses

Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.

Box delivery itself isn't what's thrilling customers. Brands' complete customer focus and personalization is what drives great experiences and innovations.
Georg Richter | 6 min read
Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
Company Culture

Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues

The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
William Bauer | 4 min read
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.
Business Model

Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
5 Customer-Retention Tools Will Help Ensure That Your Customers Keep Loving You
Customer Retention

5 Customer-Retention Tools Will Help Ensure That Your Customers Keep Loving You

Want to become a rockstar at building a base of loyal customers? Retention is key. And tools can help.
Victor Ijidola | 6 min read
Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools
Facebook Marketing

Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools

Make the most of low-cost options to engage customers, build lookalike lists of promising leads and measure your results.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.
Customer Feedback

Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.

Microsoft sends its developers to work with customers to build technology that solves their biggest pain points.
Dan Behrendt | 8 min read
4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now
Customer Retention

4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now

Let a business coach and best-selling author describe in detail a unique client-acquisition strategy.
Brian Hilliard | 6 min read
The Founder of Tough Mudder Explains How the Company Expanded Its Loyal Fan base
Finding Customers

The Founder of Tough Mudder Explains How the Company Expanded Its Loyal Fan base

The popular race company had a problem: It needed to change, without upsetting its loyal fans.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
