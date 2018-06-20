Customer Retention
Retain the Shopify Customers You Attract this Peak Shopping Season
The coming weeks will be full of parties, gifts and friends. But don't let another 'gift' slip through your fingers: a customer who's here to stay.
More From This Topic
Customer Engagement
5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand
Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Customer Loyalty
The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales
Eric Siu lays out why how your customers remember you makes a big difference to your business.
Subscription Businesses
Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.
Box delivery itself isn't what's thrilling customers. Brands' complete customer focus and personalization is what drives great experiences and innovations.
Company Culture
Put Your Mission First and You Won't Have Any Worries About Revenues
The most fun you can have in business is making money doing the right thing for every customer.
Business Model
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.
Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Customer Retention
5 Customer-Retention Tools Will Help Ensure That Your Customers Keep Loving You
Want to become a rockstar at building a base of loyal customers? Retention is key. And tools can help.
Facebook Marketing
Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools
Make the most of low-cost options to engage customers, build lookalike lists of promising leads and measure your results.
Customer Feedback
Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.
Microsoft sends its developers to work with customers to build technology that solves their biggest pain points.
Customer Retention
4 Steps to Getting More Clients Right Now
Let a business coach and best-selling author describe in detail a unique client-acquisition strategy.
Finding Customers
The Founder of Tough Mudder Explains How the Company Expanded Its Loyal Fan base
The popular race company had a problem: It needed to change, without upsetting its loyal fans.