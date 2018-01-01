Employee Compensation

How to Create a Pay Structure That Promotes Team and Company Growth
Employee Compensation

How to Create a Pay Structure That Promotes Team and Company Growth

No matter which compensation structure you use, match it to the needs of your employees, their efforts and successes, to incentivize business growth.
Stefan Swanepoel | 6 min read
Determining Compensation: 4 Simple Tips to Follow
Employee Compensation

Determining Compensation: 4 Simple Tips to Follow

Base and bonus structure are areas where "keeping up with the Joneses" is very, very important.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business
Learning

How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business

Building a learning culture fuels business success.
Shelley Osborne | 6 min read
4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis
Legal

4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis

A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
The 4 Rules of Treating Employees Equitably
Employee Compensation

The 4 Rules of Treating Employees Equitably

If you want to be a respected boss, a revered manager and a followed leader, you need to understand the four tenets of workplace equity.
Jill Schiefelbein | 7 min read
Fixing the Pay Gap Starts With Your Salary Negotiation Skills
Negotiating

Fixing the Pay Gap Starts With Your Salary Negotiation Skills

From initial offers to part-time requests, here's what both employers and employees aren't often considering.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business
Employee Compensation

6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business

Think the cost of paper checks is a cost of doing business? Ascend to the cloud, and take another look.
Karla Friede | 6 min read
8 Reasons Giving Your Employees a Raise Will Hurt Your Business
Raises

8 Reasons Giving Your Employees a Raise Will Hurt Your Business

Flex schedules and an inspiring work environment may be more effective in motivating your employees than a higher salary.
John Rampton | 6 min read
7 New Trends Top Companies Use to Separate Performance from Compensation
Employee Engagement

7 New Trends Top Companies Use to Separate Performance from Compensation

Whether you place emphasis on teamwork or individual performance, it's essential to research which method will work best for you.
Steffen Maier | 6 min read
Even Golden Handcuffs Are Shackles
Employee Compensation

Even Golden Handcuffs Are Shackles

Restricted stock units keep employees from quitting but it's foolish to mistake that for loyalty, much less motivation.
Ray Zinn | 6 min read
