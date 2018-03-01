Feedback

More From This Topic

12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees
Millennials

12 Ways to Connect With Millennial Employees

They are a significant part of your team. Treat them as such.
John Stoker | 6 min read
The One Leadership Concept That Can Help You Achieve Your Biggest Goals
Success Strategies

The One Leadership Concept That Can Help You Achieve Your Biggest Goals

With this principle under your belt, you'll be determined to make more strides.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
If Your Boss Isn't Telling You How to Improve, Here's How You Can Find Out for Yourself

If Your Boss Isn't Telling You How to Improve, Here's How You Can Find Out for Yourself

Ask around and ask often for specifics about what you need to do to succeed.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
This Leadership Asset Is the Key to Building a Team of Peak Performers
Leadership

This Leadership Asset Is the Key to Building a Team of Peak Performers

Craft masterful language to catalyze the champion qualities within your team.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With
Communication Strategies

Effective Communication Is Something You Learn, Not Something You're Born With

Listening actively and expressing thoughts clearly are hard-earned, high-level skills.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 8 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Use Feedback and Honesty to Build a Thriving Business
Entrepreneurs

How These Entrepreneurs Use Feedback and Honesty to Build a Thriving Business

Feedback can be an incredible tool to help your business grow.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me
Leadership

Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me

This business leader finds he sometimes has trouble taking a step back and listening to feedback.
BizCast | 2 min read
5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Best Employees
Feedback

5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Best Employees

If you're set on retaining game-changing talent, there are a few thoughts you'd be wise to keep to yourself.
Lucas Miller | 7 min read
Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload
information

Ignorance Is Not Bliss: How Successful Business Leaders Deal With Information Overload

Everyone is hit by an avalanche of information everyday. The desire to tune it out is natural but has to be resisted.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 6 min read
15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life
Habits

15 Ways to Master the Bad Habits That Are Ruining Your Life

Habits are powerful, for good or ill.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.