Flexibility
Work-Life Balance
Richard Branson Says the 9-5 Workday Grind Is About to Die. Here's Why.
The Virgin Group founder urges businesses to implement flexible work practices to get the most from their employees.
More From This Topic
Motivation and Retention
Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers
Techies need freedom, flexibility and fun.
Lifestyle
Which Country to Move to If You're Young and Want to Be Your Own Boss
Set yourself up for success abroad.
Generation Z
How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World
Gen Z has arrived on the heels of the millennials as the first "digital native" generation that has never known an analog existence.
Project Grow
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Remote Workforce
5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home
Fire up the home office and get to work.
Flexibility
3 Steps to Take, to Avoid Sinking Your Startup
Business models have to be adaptable to survive. If the societal trend that launched your product flounders, then think about another direction.
Automation
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Flexibility
Here's How to Negotiate Flexible Work Hours
The traditional nine-to-five, Monday-through-Friday schedule does not work for everyone anymore.
Freelancers
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works
Building long-term but flexible relationships assures you the talent you need, when you need it, at price you can afford.
Failure
Want to Avoid Failure? Ditch Rigidity and Develop Flexibility.
Flexibility is having the awareness that life is ever changing, and adaptation is necessary.