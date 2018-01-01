Flexibility

Successful Startups Know How to Motivate Top Software Developers
Motivation and Retention

Techies need freedom, flexibility and fun.
Suhaib Mohammed | 4 min read
Which Country to Move to If You're Young and Want to Be Your Own Boss
Lifestyle

Set yourself up for success abroad.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World
Generation Z

Gen Z has arrived on the heels of the millennials as the first "digital native" generation that has never known an analog existence.
Jen Marchetti | 5 min read
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
Project Grow

With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home
Remote Workforce

Fire up the home office and get to work.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
3 Steps to Take, to Avoid Sinking Your Startup
Flexibility

Business models have to be adaptable to survive. If the societal trend that launched your product flounders, then think about another direction.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
3 Reasons Automation Won't Replace the CFO
Automation

Expect AI to supplement, not supplant, the insight the human mind brings to complex problem-solving.
Henri Steenkamp | 6 min read
Here's How to Negotiate Flexible Work Hours
Flexibility

The traditional nine-to-five, Monday-through-Friday schedule does not work for everyone anymore.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works
Freelancers

Building long-term but flexible relationships assures you the talent you need, when you need it, at price you can afford.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read
Want to Avoid Failure? Ditch Rigidity and Develop Flexibility.
Failure

Flexibility is having the awareness that life is ever changing, and adaptation is necessary.
Due | 9 min read
