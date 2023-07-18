A shift in workplace policies during the pandemic meant increased flexibility for many U.S. workers in remote roles, and some of them aren't willing to give that up.

The 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. window that traditionally marks the end of the workday has become a "dead zone" for workers who use those hours to fulfill personal obligations, then typically must work a "third shift" later in the evening to finish up their work tasks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Most people who worked from home during the pandemic hoped to continue doing so (86%); 63% of remote workers cited "flexible hours" as one of the benefits they've experienced, and 52% appreciated the "ability to do small household tasks while also working," according to data from market research firm YouGov.

Research at Microsoft backs the "dead zone" phenomenon too: Employees' keyboard activity soars in the morning and afternoon, then for a third time around 10 p.m. Additionally, despite sweeping office returns, the number of virtual and in-person meetings scheduled between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. decreased 7% year over year, per WSJ.

But some executives lament the logistical challenges and lack of productivity that flexibility can bring.

"A lot of companies have taken a loose approach under the belief that we're all adults, so everyone will be self-disciplined and stay motivated at whatever time they're working," Albert Fong, vice president of product marketing at Kanarys, a maker of diversity-training software, told the outlet. "That's just not true."

Many executives in support of mandated office returns point to improved productivity or idea generation, but those claims aren't backed by evidence, CNBC reported.