Gender Gap
Workplace Diversity
Enough With the Trying; It's Time for Doing
There is no such thing as permanently achieving diversity.
The Gender Wage Gap Inspires More Women to Create Their Own Paycheck
Women will not wait for men to pay them fair wages or for laws to come in place.
How to Address Gender Inequity at Work
Acknowledging gender inequity is the first step. Here is an action plan for what to do next.
Shifting the Paradigm to Embrace Gender Differences
By failing to take into account how women are different, I believe that women are being set up for failure.
Why Leadership Is at the Crux of Closing the Gender Pay Gap
The gender pay gap is no big secret. Here's why leaders should care, how they can recognize their own biases and what they can do to even the playing field.
How to Drive Concrete Change in a World Where Unequal Pay Is Still the Norm
For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
Stop Focusing on the 'Pipeline Problem.' Tech's Diversity Issues Run Deeper.
Blaming a lack of candidates for the lack of women at tech companies obscures the real problems.
6 Steps We Can All Take to Narrow the Gender Pay Gap
We know that women make only around 79 cents for every dollar that a man makes. What many people don't realize is how long this practice has been unlawful.
A Fresh Look at a Long-Standing Problem: Using Blockchain to Achieve Gender Equity
Just as social media connected a wave of women to raise their voices against sexual harassment and assault, blockchain can connect women together for global movement toward economic empowerment.
Gender Pay Gap: What Jobs Really Offer Equal Pay?
Here are the few jobs that have successfully removed the gender pay gap.
3 Ways Men Can Help Close the Gender Gap
If workplaces better accommodate women, can increases in revenue be far behind?