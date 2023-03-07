Studies Suggest It's Good Business to Hire Women Over Men. Here's Why.

It is clear that the "glass ceiling" exists, and women face discrimination that hinders their advancement compared to men, despite having similar qualifications, skills and experience. However, employing women over men may be the key to success for your business, according to a wealth of scientific research.

learn more about Gleb Tsipursky

By Gleb Tsipursky

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Research from cognitive neuroscience and behavioral economics has consistently shown that women are held back from career advancement compared to men.

A study of managers in 20 Fortune 500 companies discovered that men had a faster career progression and received higher pay than women, despite the fact that women had similar qualifications, worked in the same industries and had consistent work experience.

Another study of 138 executives, half male and half female, found that women had to work harder to overcome barriers such as exclusion from informal networks and receiving less mentoring than men.

Additionally, a study of over 1000 MBA graduates revealed that women faced discrimination more often than men, and even when controlling for work experience, women earned less than men.

It is clear that the "glass ceiling" exists, and women face discrimination that hinders their advancement compared to men, despite having similar qualifications, skills and experience.

Related: If You Want More Women in Leadership, You Have to Enact Concerted Change. Here's How.

However, employing women over men may be the key to success for your business, according to a wealth of scientific research. Studies have shown that teams led by women tend to outperform those led by men and that companies with a higher proportion of women in leadership positions are more profitable.

One study published in the Harvard Business Review reports that companies with a higher proportion of women in top leadership positions "are more profitable, more socially responsible and provide safer, higher-quality customer experiences." Focusing deeply on innovation, the study looked at 163 multinational companies over 13 years to determine how these firms' long-term strategies shifted after women joined their top management teams. They discovered that firms became more open to change and less open to risk and shifted focus from M&A to R&D.

Other scholarship shows similar results. Research from the 1996 to 1997 National Organizations Survey revealed that firms with more gender diversity tend to have more clients, higher sales revenues and greater profits. Another study found that companies with at least 30% of women on their Board of Directors tend to be more profitable. Furthermore, a third study found that teams with gender balance tend to have better sales and profits compared to teams that are mostly male.

But why do teams led by women tend to perform better? Research suggests that women may be more effective leaders because they are more likely to foster a positive and inclusive work environment. Studies have found that women are more likely than men to encourage collaboration, share credit, and provide constructive feedback.

Additionally, women are often more adept at multitasking, which can be a valuable asset in today's fast-paced business world. Women are also more likely to adopt a long-term perspective, which can be beneficial for a company's long-term success.

However, it's not just about the numbers. It's also important to ensure that women are given equal opportunities to succeed and are not held back by unconscious bias.

Related: Women Are Being Pushed Out Of The Workforce, and It's Time Employers Do Something About It. Here's How.

Companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion tend to have a more engaged workforce and a more positive company culture. This can lead to increased productivity and employee satisfaction, as well as a more innovative and adaptable workforce.

This discrimination is often the result of implicit bias, which refers to unconscious and unwarranted associations and assumptions that we make due to our gut reactions, intuitions and instincts around people we perceive to belong or not belong to our group. These biases can take the form of the halo effect, where we make a too-positive evaluation of other aspects of an individual based on one characteristic we like, or the horns effect, where we downgrade all of another person's characteristics based on one aspect we dislike.

To address these biases, it is important to evaluate their consequences and take steps to counteract them. This can include implementing diversity and inclusion programs, training employees on implicit bias and its effects, and actively seeking out and promoting qualified women for leadership positions. Additionally, it is important for both men and women to be aware of their own biases and work to counteract them in their interactions with colleagues and in their decision-making processes.

Overall, the research is clear that discrimination against women in the workplace is a real problem, and that addressing implicit bias is crucial to promoting gender equality and creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace. By taking proactive steps to counteract these biases, organizations can not only promote gender equality but also reap the benefits of improved performance and increased profitability.
Gleb Tsipursky

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts, is a behavioral scientist who helps executives make the wisest decisions and manage risks in the future of work. He wrote the best-sellers “Never Go With Your Gut,” “The Blindspots Between Us,” and "Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams."

Related Topics

Leadership Income Inequality Gender Gap Women Leaders Women in Business International Women's Day gender discrimination gender equality gender pay gap gender diversity Equal Pay Day

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

How to Lead With Emotional Intelligence in 2023 and Beyond

Here are the benefits of leading with emotional intelligence and a few tips on how to do it effectively.

By Steve Taplin

Thought Leaders

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Sam Silverman

Business News

Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Getting Kicked Off Their Driver Apps Spontaneously

A study found that the issue impacts drivers of color more than others.

By Gabrielle Bienasz