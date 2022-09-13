Female Founders and Investors: The Startup Journey Unplugged
Join us for this free webinar to better understand the landscape that female founders face when it comes to getting traction early on, and how to overcome the hurdles.
Look at news from recent years and you'll notice the hype for female entrepreneurs heading to the stock exchange to ring the bell as they take their companies public. While data points to progress for female entrepreneurs in the last decade, it is slowing in the current market climate. Even in the best of times, women and underrepresented startup founders continue to face many unique and frustrating challenges that their male counterparts do not.
We'll explore this multi-layered topic in a free webinar, Female Founders and Investors: The Startup Journey Unplugged, presented by Fidelity, Shoobx, and Entrepreneur.
In this informative and empowering webinar, award-winning entrepreneur and author Jill Schiefelbein will lead a panel discussion with successful founders like Polly Rodriguez, CEO and Co-Founder of Unbound and Zoe Barry, Founder and CEO of Zingeroo, to discuss how they have dealt with these challenges and share their winning strategies for startup success, including:
- Understanding the landscape that female founders face when it comes to getting traction early on, and how to overcome the hurdles.
- How to break through barriers that new categories in the marketplace face, and the strategies behind creating collaborators out of your competitors.
- Leveraging one of the most powerful forces that any entrepreneur can build–community.
- What strategies can be used to ensure the best chance of getting investment and capital as your business grows.
Join us for the Female Founders and Investors: The Startup Journey Unplugged webinar on Thursday, October 27 at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.
