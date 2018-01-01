Hackers

7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide
Security

7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide

The innocent items that might let hackers into your home or business.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers
Hackers

Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers

Are you using an unknown wi-fi network at that coffee shop you're in? That's a no-no.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)
Infographics

No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)

In today's digitally connected world, there's a good chance your information has been exposed at some point.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?
Hackers

What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?

If you install the latest patches, the only attacks you need to worry about are the ones that have already occurred.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.
Hackers

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.

Ransomware attacks happen more than you think. Back up your files; renew your security plan and take on those hackers.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
3 Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Facing Small Businesses Right Now
Technology

3 Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Facing Small Businesses Right Now

Nearly two-thirds of businesses suffered a cybercrime in the past year. There is no reason to think there will be fewer this year.
Brendan M. Egan | 6 min read
Cryptocurrency Exchange Loses More Than $500 Million in Possible Hack
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Exchange Loses More Than $500 Million in Possible Hack

The heist at Coincheck involved 523 million tokens from a cryptocurrency known as NEM.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Millions of PCs Targeted by Cryptocurrency-Mining Malware
Cybersecurity

Millions of PCs Targeted by Cryptocurrency-Mining Malware

The hackers behind the malware appear to have been selling the hijacked computing power on the mining platform NiceHash, according to Palo Alto Networks.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Google Parent Alphabet Announces New Cybersecurity Firm
Cybersecurity

Google Parent Alphabet Announces New Cybersecurity Firm

Chronicle is developing an intelligence and analytics platform to help businesses better manage and make sense of their cybersecurity data.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe
Cybersecurity

Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe

Encryption is slowly becoming the gold standard for data security, which is a tacit acknowledgment that there is no keeping hackers out.
Peter Page | 7 min read
