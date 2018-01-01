Hackers
Cybersecurity
The Day the Polls Stand Still: An Unspoken Critical Infrastructure Threat to Election Security
To protect the security of our electoral processes we need to think like an attacker and truly understand their motives.
Security
7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide
The innocent items that might let hackers into your home or business.
Hackers
Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers
Are you using an unknown wi-fi network at that coffee shop you're in? That's a no-no.
Infographics
No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)
In today's digitally connected world, there's a good chance your information has been exposed at some point.
Hackers
What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?
If you install the latest patches, the only attacks you need to worry about are the ones that have already occurred.
Hackers
Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.
Ransomware attacks happen more than you think. Back up your files; renew your security plan and take on those hackers.
Technology
3 Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Facing Small Businesses Right Now
Nearly two-thirds of businesses suffered a cybercrime in the past year. There is no reason to think there will be fewer this year.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Exchange Loses More Than $500 Million in Possible Hack
The heist at Coincheck involved 523 million tokens from a cryptocurrency known as NEM.
Cybersecurity
Millions of PCs Targeted by Cryptocurrency-Mining Malware
The hackers behind the malware appear to have been selling the hijacked computing power on the mining platform NiceHash, according to Palo Alto Networks.
Cybersecurity
Google Parent Alphabet Announces New Cybersecurity Firm
Chronicle is developing an intelligence and analytics platform to help businesses better manage and make sense of their cybersecurity data.
Cybersecurity
Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe
Encryption is slowly becoming the gold standard for data security, which is a tacit acknowledgment that there is no keeping hackers out.