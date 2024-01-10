The post briefly caused the price of Bitcoin to spike.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on X on Tuesday that its account was "compromised," and it sent out an "unauthorized post" about bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The @SECGov X account was compromised, and an unauthorized post was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) January 9, 2024

The post in question has since been deleted, but it said the SEC approved bitcoin ETFs for trading and briefly caused the price of bitcoin to hit $47,897 before lowering to around $45,000, per Markets Insider.

"The SEC's @SECGov X/Twitter account has been compromised. The unauthorized tweet regarding bitcoin ETFs was not made by the SEC or its staff," an SEC spokesperson told CNBC.

An SEC spokesperson told CNBC later on Tuesday that an "unknown party" had unauthorized access to the SEC's X account "for a brief period" just after 4 p.m. ET.

A decision is expected on Wednesday. At least a dozen asset managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have filed applications to create the funds.