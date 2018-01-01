Halloween
Branding
This Granola Startup Hopes to Scare Up Sales With Black Granola for the Holidays
The entrepreneur behind Gr8nola found a fun way to also build up her brand.
More From This Topic
Halloween
Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora
Before your company makes light of witches for Halloween, consider this: They're a real thing. And they don't ride broomsticks.
Halloween
16 Tech-Inspired Halloween Costumes, From Steve Jobs to Swole Jeff Bezos
Not sure what to be for Halloween? Here are some ideas.
Halloween
Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals
It's that time of year again.
Food
Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season
How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Uber
How Uber and Lyft Get Drivers on the Road on Busy Nights Like New Year's
Because they can't assign shifts to workers, ride-hailing companies use a variety of incentives to lure out their contract workers.
Games
The Adorable Cat From the Halloween Google Doodle Game Has Captured the Internet's Cold Dark Heart
No one can get anything done.
Halloween
Americans Are Expected to Break Halloween Spending Record This Year
Costume, candy and jack-o-lantern sellers are cashing in on this haunted holiday.
Company Culture
See How These 10 Companies Celebrate Halloween
Bring on the costumes, competitions and candy.
Pokémon
Don't Miss the 'Pokémon Go' Halloween Event -- It Could Get You Back Into the Game
Things just got more spooky.
Halloween is a yearly holiday celebrated by a number of countries on the last day of October. For businesses, Halloween is a seasonal opportunity to drive sales through deals, promotions and time-limited offers tied to the holiday.