They Opened a Witchy Small Business Offering a Service Beloved By Many. Then a Police Officer Told Them It Was Illegal. Beck Lawrence, 26, just wanted to spread the word about their metaphysical shop in Hanover, Penn.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Hanover Police told metaphysical shop owner, Beck Lawrence, that fortune-telling is against Pennsylvania law.
  • Lawrence posted about the incident on TikTok, garnering support from the community and an increase in business.

A Pennsylvania entrepreneur got more than they bargained for after promoting their "spooky" small business in an interview with a local newsletter.

Beck Lawrence, 26, owns Hanover-based metaphysical store The Serpent's Key Shoppe & Sanctuary, which offers several types of readings, including tarot — and was recently visited by Hanover Police Chief Chad Martin, who warned that fortune-telling is illegal in the state, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Related: Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora | Entrepreneur

Fortune-telling is a third-degree misdemeanor in Pennsylvania, though "the average citizen" is typically unaware that charging money for services like astrology and palm reading is illegal, according to McClenahen Law Firm.

Still, the practice can be investigated and prosecuted: Earlier this year, a Lebanon County woman was charged with misdemeanor "fortune-telling" after a customer alleged they paid $500 at Psychic World for services that weren't provided, per ABC27.

Martin, who was in uniform when he visited, said any complaints against the business would lead to a police investigation, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"It was kind of intimidating," Lawrence told the outlet.

Lawrence posted about the incident to their almost 200,000 followers on TikTok — and received a lot of support from the pagan community and increased business, according to the newspaper.

@thestitchingwitch Lmao last word was cops but ??♀️ #witch #witchcraft #witchtok #pagan #paganism #witchesofpa #papagans #pennsylvania #pa #christianity #xtian #extian ♬ original sound - The Stitching Witch

Martin wrote a response to the viral TikTok on the police department's Facebook page.

"There was never an investigation, nor was there any threat of arrest in this matter," Martin wrote. "With that being said, if a complaint was made against someone for engaging in acts qualifying as 'fortune telling' in the Borough of Hanover; this department would be obligated to conduct an investigation."

Related: This Halloween Season, Real-Life Witches Share Spells for Money, Confidence and Success
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Legal Halloween News and Trends Small Businesses Astrology Marketplace Tarot

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

5 Inventors Share The Secret They Wish They'd Known When Developing Their Products. Now Their Brands Sell Millions.

Founders and designers of cookware, boxed wine, soda brands and more share what they know now, and wish they'd known before taking their product to market.

By Frances Dodds
Fundraising

Did a Giant Dancing Pineapple Just Jump Into This Meeting? Watch the Season Premiere of 'Elevator Pitch'!

"Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" season 10 kicks off with lots of drama, lots of money and one large piece of fruit! Find out which entrepreneurs walk out with a life-changing deal.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Facial Recognition Tech Even Google Determined Was 'Too Dangerous' Raises Alarm Bells, Privacy Concerns

PimEyes, a facial recognition website, enables individuals to find someone's identity on the internet by uploading their picture.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Citibank Employee Fired After Lying About Having Two Sandwiches and Expensing Them

Analyst Szabolcs Fekete was based in London in 2022.

By Emily Rella
By Aytekin Tank
Business News

The 38-Year-Old Leader of the AI Revolution Can't Believe It Either – Meet Open AI CEO Sam Altman

Altman is also involved in several other futuristic technology projects.

By Sam Silverman