Martha Stewart
Project Grow
Martha Stewart's Empire Was Actually Her Third Career: How Curiosity and Optimism Have Helped Her Evolve
She didn't write her first book until her 40s.
Martha Stewart
6 Ways Martha Stewart Is Staying Relevant
Martha Stewart may be 73, but with drones, 3-D printing and a Kardashian connection, she's staying sharp in 2015.
Influencers
Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.
Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized
From flying drones around her farm to collecting old computers to being one of the first investors in Google, the iconic domestic goddess has a penchant for technology.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart and Jack Ma Powwow About Global Domination
The woman at the head of the U.S. home decor empire and the man at the head of the gigantic Chinese ecommerce platform have risen to become titans of business by bowing at the altar of the middle class.
3-D Printing
From Eye Shadow to Entire Houses: 7 of the Craziest 3-D Printed Creations Yet
In honor of Martha Stewart, who recently proclaimed her 'love' for 3-D printing, here's a list showcasing the technology's endless and magical possibilities.
Project Grow
Martha Stewart: America Needs More Entrepreneurs
We speak with the TV personality and lifestyle icon about inspiration, motivation and the drive to start and grow a business of your own.
Women Entrepreneurs
What Blake Lively Has Learned From Her Critics: 'You Can't Be an Entrepreneur for Other People.'
The founder of lifestyle site Preserve explains why she isn't letting detractors drag her down.
Weekly News Roundup
California Clashes With Ride-Sharing Companies and This Week's Other Must-Read Headlines
Check out the news business owners need to know for the week that was.
Women Entrepreneurs
Martha Stewart Slams Sheryl Sandberg: 'Too Much Time Is Spent' Leaning In
The domestic diva said Sandberg's 'Lean In' philosophy misses the mark by encouraging women to take on corporate equality rather than setting their sights on entrepreneurship.
Lifestyle
Is Martha Stewart the Mentor From Hell?
Actress Blake Lively was looking to follow in Stewart's footsteps in launching her own lifestyle company. Stewart's response? 'Let her try.'