Martha Stewart

6 Ways Martha Stewart Is Staying Relevant
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart may be 73, but with drones, 3-D printing and a Kardashian connection, she's staying sharp in 2015.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Elon Musk Profiled Kanye West? The Most Surprising Pairings on the TIME 100 List.
Influencers

Did you expect Elon Musk to write Kanye West's bio? What about Martha Stewart covering the importance of Kim Kardashian?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized
Martha Stewart

From flying drones around her farm to collecting old computers to being one of the first investors in Google, the iconic domestic goddess has a penchant for technology.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Martha Stewart and Jack Ma Powwow About Global Domination
Martha Stewart

The woman at the head of the U.S. home decor empire and the man at the head of the gigantic Chinese ecommerce platform have risen to become titans of business by bowing at the altar of the middle class.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
From Eye Shadow to Entire Houses: 7 of the Craziest 3-D Printed Creations Yet
3-D Printing

In honor of Martha Stewart, who recently proclaimed her 'love' for 3-D printing, here's a list showcasing the technology's endless and magical possibilities.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Martha Stewart: America Needs More Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

We speak with the TV personality and lifestyle icon about inspiration, motivation and the drive to start and grow a business of your own.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Blake Lively Has Learned From Her Critics: 'You Can't Be an Entrepreneur for Other People.'
Women Entrepreneurs

The founder of lifestyle site Preserve explains why she isn't letting detractors drag her down.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 8 min read
California Clashes With Ride-Sharing Companies and This Week's Other Must-Read Headlines
Weekly News Roundup

Check out the news business owners need to know for the week that was.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Martha Stewart Slams Sheryl Sandberg: 'Too Much Time Is Spent' Leaning In
Women Entrepreneurs

The domestic diva said Sandberg's 'Lean In' philosophy misses the mark by encouraging women to take on corporate equality rather than setting their sights on entrepreneurship.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Is Martha Stewart the Mentor From Hell?
Lifestyle

Actress Blake Lively was looking to follow in Stewart's footsteps in launching her own lifestyle company. Stewart's response? 'Let her try.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
