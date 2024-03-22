'A Lobstrosity': Social Media Is Losing It Over Martha Stewart's Latest Meal Posting The 82-year-old caused quite a stir on Instagram this week.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Stewart recently shared a meal she had at Maison Barnes in New York City.
  • One particular photo of a lobster and chicken had her followers confused and wondering what exactly she was eating.
  • Maison Barnes is an extension of the upscale Café Boulud on the Upper East Side.
entrepreneur daily

Martha Stewart is no stranger to controversy and raising brows, but her latest Instagram post has many scratching their heads and questioning her culinary taste.

On Instagram Wednesday, Stewart posted photos of a meal she had at the newly opened dining experience Maison Barnes, which is connected to the upscale Café Boulud in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The lifestyle maven dined on various dishes, including pâté, salads, vegetables, desserts and, most notably, a "roast chicken and lobster." The land and sea combo had the 82-year-old's followers reeling.

Related: You Can Rent Martha Stewart's Farmhouse for Just $11.23 — Here's How

In the first photo she posted, the dish shows a whole chicken placed inside a lobster to create what many of her fans started calling a "chobster."

Naturally, the unusual photograph had many talking, trying to figure out what — and how — exactly Stewart was eating.

"That's a lobstrosity," one commenter wrote.

"Martha what in fresh hell," another joked.

Unbothered, Stewart didn't seem to think twice about the look of the dish, barely addressing it in the caption.

Related: 'You Can't Possibly Get Everything Done': Martha Stewart Slams Remote Work, on 'Rampage' to Get Workers Back in the Office

"The wine list is sophisticated and excellent and the service delightful I cannot wait to return," she wrote nonchalantly.

According to Café Boulud's website, Maison Barnes is "dedicated to cultivating the French art de vivre," featuring a series of different "salon-like rooms."

The establishment does not list its menu online, and Café Boulud did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment on what exactly the "chobster" is.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Gen Zer's Stylish Side Hustle Earns About $20,000 a Month and Paid Off His Parents' $200,000 Debt: 'I Enjoy the Hands-Off Nature'

Ray Cao went from working as a barista for $8 an hour to being a successful seller on online marketplace StockX.

By Amanda Breen
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

With Bitcoin Reaching New Heights, What Is Next for Crypto?

It's clear the crypto industry feeds off its successes, but with a more stable foundation, the industry can better insulate itself from the volatility that has plagued it for so long and finally enjoy long-term sustainability.

By Ariel Shapira
Business News

'Not Performing at Our Potential.' Nike Sends Revenue Warning To Investors As It Changes Course

The company put forth a $2 billion savings plan in December.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The Best CEOs Are Falling Short of Delivering This Top Employee Non-Negotiable. Here Are 5 Things You Can Do to Avoid This Fate.

Establishing the company's core values, purpose, vision statement and value proposition is just the first step in building a positive workplace culture.

By Jada Willis
Leadership

2 Phrases I Learned From a Senior CIA Officer That Changed My Leadership Style

There are two things you should learn from modern covert operations and espionage. Use them wisely.

By Jon B. Becker
Leadership

5 Trailblazing Black Women Entrepreneurs Share How They're Breaking Barriers — And How You Can Too

52,374. That's how many Black women-owned businesses there were in the U.S. in 2020. Although this number might seem insignificant, their impact can be felt. According to J.P. Morgan, Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, and there's no end in sight.

By Nika White