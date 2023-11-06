The lifestyle maven will even join the lucky renters for brunch.

Martha Stewart is giving fans a chance to see her enviable sense of Thanksgiving decor and style in person. And they can even spend the night.

The Queen of Homekeeping is putting her Bedford, New York farmhouse, called the Tenant House, up for rent for one night on November 18 for a mere $11.23 — a numerical play on this year's Thanksgiving date.

The Tenant House is a smaller property that sits on Stewart's 153-acre property in Westchester County. Guests will receive a full tour of the full estate, including stops at the chicken coops, gardens, and horse stables.

The Tenant House via Booking.com

"I'm thrilled to welcome you to my beautiful Bedford farm and look forward to treating you to many of my favorite fall traditions," Stewart said via the listing. "After all, it's never too late to learn how to make the perfect wreath or set a beautiful table! I hope you enjoy your stay and take this time to unwind and unpack your creativity. There's truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day."

Guests will also have brunch with Stewart herself, as well as take part in table setting and wreath-making demonstrations, which will help prep home decor DIY enthusiasts ahead of the holidays.

Martha Stewart inside of her Guesthouse via Booking.com

To book, interested guests can visit the listing here on November 16 at noon ET. No guests under the age of 21 are permitted.

Stewart reportedly purchased the Bedford property, called Canitoe Farms, for $15.2 million back in 2000.