Messaging

The Most Thought-Provoking Ads of 2017
2017 in Review

These ads will make you think about the world at large.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
This Founder Is Broadening Americans' Culinary Horizons While Empowering Refugees
Growth Strategies

Manal Kahi says the employees of her catering business Eat Offbeat are 'refugees by status, but chefs by nature.'
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The Evolving Role of Social Media in Ecommerce
Ecommerce

Private messaging is emerging to reach your market 24/7.
Ellie Martin | 4 min read
Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals
SMS Marketing

Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read
Google, Launching Allo, Bets on AI to Spice Up Chats
Google

The new messaging service, which was unveiled in May, will compete with Facebook Inc.'s WhatsApp and Messenger.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Moments Where President Obama Earned the Title of Great Communicator
Communication Strategies

Pay attention, entrepreneurs: These are great learning opportunities.
Ahmad Raza | 5 min read
Oil Traders Prepare to Bid Fond Farewell to Yahoo Messenger
Yahoo!

As commodity markets continued dealing on Friday, traders were lamenting the imminent demise of the version of Yahoo Messenger that has been their main communication tool since the late 1990s.
Reuters | 3 min read
Superhero Strategies for Nailing Your Branding
Branding

You can't be everything to everyone. Define your true, internal identity and then broadcast it consistently across all your signal channels.
Kyle Zagrodzky | 5 min read
3 Ways Messaging Will Transform Marketing
Ready for Anything

Messaging is about to transform marketing in ways you probably don't expect.
Peter Friedman | 5 min read
Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores
kik

'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
