Elon Musk Is Adding Calls and Encrypted Messaging to Twitter: 'This Will Grow in Sophistication Rapidly'

Twitter's CEO says the feature could go into effect as early as today.

Sam Silverman

Twitter is getting an upgrade with some brand-new features.

CEO Elon Musk took to the platform on Tuesday to announce the release of several new additions, including encrypted messages and calling.

Encrypted direct messaging should be available to users as soon as Wednesday, and calls will follow at a later undisclosed date.

Musk first mentioned the addition of encrypted messaging in his "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" plan in November 2022, after purchasing the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has implemented paid verification, which was mentioned in his November plan, and last month he added the option for users to buy and sell stocks on the platform through his partnership with social trading company eToro.

RELATED: 'First Day of the Rest of Your Life': More Twitter Layoffs Hit, Including Esther Crawford Who Slept In Office In Sleeping Bag

Musk has been under fire for his "hard-core" leadership style after former employees reported grueling hours and sleeping on office floors. Additionally, since taking the helm, he has laid off nearly 6,000 workers, an 80% reduction of the company's staff.
Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

