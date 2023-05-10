Twitter's CEO says the feature could go into effect as early as today.

Twitter is getting an upgrade with some brand-new features.

CEO Elon Musk took to the platform on Tuesday to announce the release of several new additions, including encrypted messages and calling.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.



Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Encrypted direct messaging should be available to users as soon as Wednesday, and calls will follow at a later undisclosed date.

Musk first mentioned the addition of encrypted messaging in his "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" plan in November 2022, after purchasing the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has implemented paid verification, which was mentioned in his November plan, and last month he added the option for users to buy and sell stocks on the platform through his partnership with social trading company eToro.

Musk has been under fire for his "hard-core" leadership style after former employees reported grueling hours and sleeping on office floors. Additionally, since taking the helm, he has laid off nearly 6,000 workers, an 80% reduction of the company's staff.