4 Tips to Make Sure Your Company's Vacation Schedule Doesn't End up a Hot Mess
Vacations

If you have multiple employees taking PTO simultaneously, what do you do? In a word, "prepare."
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
More Companies Are Offering This Cheap Work Perk to Keep Staff Happy During the Summer
Lifestyle

Don't have Summer Fridays? So sorry to hear that.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Best Companies for New Dads to Work for in 2017
Father's Day

Businesses are going above and beyond to cater to the needs of both mothers and fathers.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Walmart Punishes Employees for Taking Sick Days, New Report Says
Wal-Mart

Walmart, the single largest employer in America with 2.3 million employees worldwide, has come under fire for its attendance policy.
Rachel Gillett | 9 min read
Why 'Vacation-Shaming' Hurts You More Than Your Employees
Vacations

A culture where employees don't feel free to take a vacation has a lot of negative implications -- including the company's very survival.
Heather R. Huhman | 9 min read
Take a Break: How Vacations Can Save Your Business
Vacations

It's good to work hard -- it's not good to work hard without giving yourself a chance to rest.
Ahmad Raza | 4 min read
How to Build an Unlimited Vacation Policy That Fits Your Team
Paid Time Off

Unlimited PTO policies often seem risky -- but not for the reason you think.
Tony Tie | 6 min read
Skipping Your Vacation Is Ruining Your Career. Here's Why.
Paid Time Off

The economy would gain $160 billion in business sales and $21 billion in tax revenue if workers used all their available vacation.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
5 Ways to Persuade Employees to Take Vacation Before They Burnout
Vacations

Commitment to work is good, working until you're a zombie is bad.
Daniel Wesley | 5 min read
New Overtime Rules Boost Interest in Scheduling Software
Schedules

New worker-friendly rules on overtime, paid sick leave and predictable schedules have employers reevaluating their shift-scheduling and time-and-attendance software.
Michelle V. Rafter | 6 min read
