Pharmaceuticals

More From This Topic

Stryker Corp Buys Physio-Control International for $1.28 Billion
Acquisitions

Stryker Corp Buys Physio-Control International for $1.28 Billion

The acquisition will help the company expand its emergency medical services business/
Reuters | 2 min read
2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine
Biotechnology

2 Biotech Companies Lead the Race to Develop a Zika Vaccine

Although the Zika vaccine may still be years away.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read
The Hard Truth: What Viagra Was Really Intended For
History

The Hard Truth: What Viagra Was Really Intended For

The original idea for Pfizer's famous little thrill pill has nothing to do with keeping it up.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Steps Down as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals
News and Trends

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Steps Down as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals

The poster boy for prescription drug price increases was arrested on securities fraud charges this week.
Reuters | 2 min read
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Arrested on Securities Fraud Charges
News and Trends

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Arrested on Securities Fraud Charges

The CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals became infamous earlier this year when he drastically raised the price of a drug taken by AIDS patients.
Geoffrey Smith | 1 min read
The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals
CEOs

The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Lawsuit Claims Birth Control Packaging Error Led to More Than 100 Unwanted Pregnancies
Legal Issues

Lawsuit Claims Birth Control Packaging Error Led to More Than 100 Unwanted Pregnancies

The suit seeks millions in damages including, in some cases, child-rearing expenses up to the age of 18.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Highest-Paid Female CEO in America Was Born Male
Gender Gap

The Highest-Paid Female CEO in America Was Born Male

Martine Rothblatt, who founded Sirius Satellite Radio and currently leads United Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, took home a cool $38 million last year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google to Break Ground on Life-Prolonging Research Facility
Biotechnology

Google to Break Ground on Life-Prolonging Research Facility

Google-backed biotech company Calico has also forged a partnership with a Chicago-based biopharmaceutical firm to develop age-defying drugs.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Road Warrior's Secret Defense: A Portable Pharmacy
Business Travel

The Road Warrior's Secret Defense: A Portable Pharmacy

For about $25 you can replicate this frequent business traveler's arsenal, keep illness at bay and ensure that your trip is a productive one.
Paula Phelan | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.