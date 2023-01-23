The Federal Trade Commission has a bone to pick with 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli – again.

Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite being banned from the pharmaceutical industry after he notoriously hiked the price of a lifesaving drug from $13.50 to $750 in 2015, in addition to serving five years in prison for securities fraud, the FTC fears Shkreli might be trying to get back into the drug business.

Shortly after Shkreli was released from prison in May, he formed a new company called Druglike Inc. in July, however, according to a court filing from U.S regulators, Shkreli has yet to comply with the FTC's request for more information about his latest venture.

In October 2022, the FTC began a new investigation into his "Web3 drug discovery software platform," according to CNN, and he's yet to provide the requested documents and appear for interviews.

The FTC also claims that Shkreli hasn't paid his $65.6 million penalty, which he was slapped with in February along with his pharma industry ban. According to CNN, Shkreli was supposed to pay back the funds from his drug price hike by March 2022, and he has yet to do so.

On Friday, the FTC asked a judge to hold Shkreli in contempt for allegedly stalling its investigation into his new business. But Shkreli's lawyers say "this is a misunderstanding with the FTC," according to Reuters, adding that Druglike Inc. is a software company and not a drug company.

However, according to the court filing, Shkreli has "made no efforts to comply with this provision of the Order."

A judge has yet to decide if the request for contempt will move forward.