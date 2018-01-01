FTC

More From This Topic

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices
Security

U.S. Investigates Security of Mobile Devices

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission have asked mobile phone carriers and manufacturers to explain how they release security updates amid mounting concerns over security vulnerabilities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Amazon Found Liable for Charges Incurred by Kids Using Apps
Amazon

Amazon Found Liable for Charges Incurred by Kids Using Apps

The FTC had sued Amazon in 2014, alleging that the company failed to make proper disclosures to parents regarding purchases made by their children.
Reuters | 2 min read
U.S. Government Asked Amazon to Lie in Staples-Office Depot Merger Case, Judge Says
Mergers and Acquisitions

U.S. Government Asked Amazon to Lie in Staples-Office Depot Merger Case, Judge Says

'The public ought to know that the government wanted Amazon to say some things that weren't true,' Emmet Sullivan said.
Jen Wieczner | 3 min read
Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger

More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read
3 Marketing Claims That Hurt Your Reputation
Online Marketing

3 Marketing Claims That Hurt Your Reputation

Snake oil has a distinct odor, even online.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices
Regulations

FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices

'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.
Google

Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.

The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
Nathan McAlone | 2 min read
Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines
Regulations

Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines

Be aware of new FTC regulations regarding advertising and social media.
Eric Dahan | 3 min read
The High-Tech Jet That Could Transform Business Travel: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

The High-Tech Jet That Could Transform Business Travel: Weekly News

Plus: We explain what small businesses need to know about global market volatility.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Court Rules FTC Can Come After Your Company After a Cyber Attack
Cybersecurity

Court Rules FTC Can Come After Your Company After a Cyber Attack

in a closely watched ruling, an appeals court says victims of hackers have liability for unfair-practices claims.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
