Emil Pharmaceuticals Secures INR 150 Crore: Report

The company plans to utilize the fund for rapid expansion and modernization of pharmaceutical formulations' capacities and increasing the footprints in the rest of the world as well as regulated markets

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emil Pharmaceuticals Industries, a Mumbai-based manufacturing company, has reportedly sold a minority stake to secure INR 150 crore from Somerset Indus Capital Partners. The company plans to utilize the fund for rapid expansion and modernization of pharmaceutical formulations' capacities and increasing the footprints in the rest of the world as well as regulated markets.

According to an ET report, the funding shall be Somerset Indus Capital's 5th, and 2nd pharmaceutical funding, from its Fund II.

Emil could also be gearing as much as widen its product basket together with increasing into nutraceuticals, together with having a look at inorganic expansion alternatives complementary to its trade, other sources aware of the deal informed ET. We at Emil are indeed honoured to have such a strong group of investors backing us as we continue to innovate and grow. This funding will allow us to achieve the desired goals of the management," Korday stated as per the report.

"The investment is through a mix of primary INR 120 crore and secondary INR 30 crore sale. The investment outlay may increase in the near future," said Tushar Korday, director, Emil Pharmaceutical, in a statement.

Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Private Limited, company founded by technocrats in 1989 with a vision to manufacture quality medicines. As per the company's website, its mission is to provide excellent quality services to customers. It also added that up to date equipment, outstanding quality structure and satisfying facilities are some key ingredients for success of Emil Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Pharmaceuticals News and Trends Manufacturing

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

World cricket champion Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: A look at his entrepreneurial side

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings as an entrepreneur

By Entrepreneurial staff

News and Trends

Government Launches E-Commerce Portal For Artisans

According to the textile ministry statement, the portal reportedly doesn't charge any commission from sellers and provides free shipping with a return option to customers along with multiple payment gateways to pay online

By Teena Jose

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

News and Trends

Why Are FMCG Giants Adding D2C To Its Cart?

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the total addressable D2C market in India is forecast to hit $100 billion by 2025. The opportunity is so lucrative that traditional FMCG companies such as Dabur, ITC, Marico, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Parle Agro are trying their luck in the space either by acquisitions or starting their own digital first brands

By Shrabona Ghosh

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz