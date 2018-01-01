Phones

More From This Topic

Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
The Fix

Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected

This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
David Port | 3 min read
Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service
Google

Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service

The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup
Fraud

Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup

Pindrop, founded in 2011, is a voice security company that combats fraud by analyzing and assigning risk to phone calls.
Robert Hackett | 3 min read
Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.
iPhone

Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.

Step-by-step directions on how to free up enough space to upgrade to iOS 9.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores
iPhone

Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores

The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Smartphones

Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care

Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling
Customer Service

Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling

Araceli King will receive $1,500 for each of the 153 robocalls she received from the company over the course of a year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
Technology

In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner

This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
When It Comes to Sales, the Phone Is Your Most Powerful Tool
Ready for Anything

When It Comes to Sales, the Phone Is Your Most Powerful Tool

Here are three simple, yet important tips on how to handle phone calls properly and help you increase your business immediately.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans
T-Mobile

T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans

Hoping to compete with competitors like Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile is creating deals for business that include GoDaddy.com domains and family discounts.
Reuters | 1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.