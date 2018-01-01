Phones
Study: Drivers Use Their Phones During 88 Percent of Trips
The study, by analytics firm Zendrive, found that 'Americans use their phones nearly every single time they get behind the wheel.'
The Fix
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service
The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month.
Fraud
Google Leads $75 Million Investment in Phone Fraud Startup
Pindrop, founded in 2011, is a voice security company that combats fraud by analyzing and assigning risk to phone calls.
iPhone
Running Out of Space on Your iPhone? Here's What to Delete and How.
Step-by-step directions on how to free up enough space to upgrade to iOS 9.
iPhone
Stop Everything: The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus Are Now in Stores
The hunt is on. Where to get your hands on Apple's newest smartphones today, maybe even if you didn't pre-order.
Smartphones
Study: We Know We're Total Jerks With Our Phones and We Don't Care
Put down the phone, Rudy rude. New findings confirm what we already know: Cell phone etiquette in America is appalling.
Customer Service
Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling
Araceli King will receive $1,500 for each of the 153 robocalls she received from the company over the course of a year.
Technology
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Ready for Anything
When It Comes to Sales, the Phone Is Your Most Powerful Tool
Here are three simple, yet important tips on how to handle phone calls properly and help you increase your business immediately.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans
Hoping to compete with competitors like Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile is creating deals for business that include GoDaddy.com domains and family discounts.