An Unopened 2007 First Generation iPhone Expected to Take in a Whopping $50,000 at Auction

The first-ever Apple iPhone was originally sold to customers for $599.

By Sam Silverman • Feb 2, 2023

Photo by Martin Chan/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Apple enthusiasts have the chance to own an original 2007 first-generation iPhone – if they are willing to pay the price.

One of the first iPhones to ever be created hit the auction floor today with the bidding starting at $2,500.

The original 2007 factory iPhone, which is sealed and unopened in its original packaging, is expected to go for an impressive $50,000 or more, according to LCG Auctions where the item is listed for sale.

At the time it was first produced, the iPhone featured 4 or 8 GB of storage, with a 3.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera. The original phone didn't first include an app store and was only available exclusively with AT&T on a 2G network, per CNN. It was named 2007's Invention of the Year by Time Magazine.

The particular iPhone up for grabs is being consigned by its owner, Karen Green, who was gifted the Apple product when it was first released. In a 2019 appearance on "The Doctor & The Diva," the proud owner said she was gifted the phone but never opened the package as she was happy with her current device. She said she held onto it hoping it would come in handy one day. On the air, her 8 GB phone was appraised at $5,000 by Ph.D. Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori.

The value of first-edition packaged iPhones has increased over the years as collectors view them as blue-chip assets. Notably, the last original iPhone of such nature to go up for sale sold for $39,339.60 in October 2022.

Bidders have until February 19 to claim the coveted collectible.

