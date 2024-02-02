Save on a Hushed Private Phone Line with This $20 App And you'll be able to choose from hundreds of different area codes.

By Entrepreneur Store

Privacy and discretion can be majorly important when running a business. That's why you do not want to miss a limited-time opportunity to save on the best second phone line app around.

You can get this lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line for only $19.99 (reg. $150). This advanced service empowers users to make calls and send texts from a private phone number, and thanks to this limited-time deal, users can do so for life without having to pay monthly fees.

You can manage communications for your second phone number through a smart app that comes with it. When you sign up, you can choose from hundreds of different area codes that are used across the U.S. and Canada. From there, you are able to customize your own voicemail response, set up call-forwarding features, and take advantage of the plan's 6,000 SMS and 1,000 phone minutes offered each year.

Tech Crunch describes Hushed Private Phone Line as "A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice." It also maintains an impressive 4.6/5 star rating on the App Store.

Whether you need a new line of communication for a special side project, or you're operating with clients or competitors who you'd prefer didn't have your personal cell phone number — the range of potential business applications and benefits to having a subscription like this are plentiful. Set boundaries, protect interests, and save on a private line for a limited time only.

This lifetime subscription to Hushed Private Phone Line is just $19.99 (reg. $150) for a limited time only.

