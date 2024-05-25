Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Busy entrepreneurs and business leaders interact with a wide range of people through meetings, work trips, social engagements, and more. Not every connection is well suited for access to your personal or even business messages and phone lines. To help keep your business and personal interests separate in a way that best suits you, consider a virtual phone number.

This included plan features a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. And you can upgrade from there.

When setting up a Hushed Private phone number, you can choose from any of hundreds of area codes available across the United States and Canada. It enables you to manage all communication made with that number through the app, and you can customize it with things like your own voicemail, call-forwarding settings, and more. Best, Hushed can be used on Wi-Fi, so you can manage or even have a phone number without ever using any data or getting your own mobile data plan.

Hushed has an impressive rating of 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, while Tech Crunch called it "a viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice."

Before it's too late, get your Lifetime Virtual Number Subscription to a Hushed Private Phone Line

