Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Keep Business Private with a Second Phone Number for $20 Hushed offers users a virtual number that can take calls and messages privately from their personal number.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Busy entrepreneurs and business leaders interact with a wide range of people through meetings, work trips, social engagements, and more. Not every connection is well suited for access to your personal or even business messages and phone lines. To help keep your business and personal interests separate in a way that best suits you, consider a virtual phone number.

During a special Memorial Day price drop that runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get a Lifetime Virtual Number Subscription to a Hushed Private Phone Line for $19.99 (reg. $150). This included plan features a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. And you can upgrade from there.

When setting up a Hushed Private phone number, you can choose from any of hundreds of area codes available across the United States and Canada. It enables you to manage all communication made with that number through the app, and you can customize it with things like your own voicemail, call-forwarding settings, and more. Best, Hushed can be used on Wi-Fi, so you can manage or even have a phone number without ever using any data or getting your own mobile data plan.

Hushed has an impressive rating of 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, while Tech Crunch called it "a viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice."

Before it's too late, get your Lifetime Virtual Number Subscription to a Hushed Private Phone Line for $19.99 (reg. $150) with code ENJOY 20 at checkout through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How Much an Influencer With 21 Million Followers Makes on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok

Erika Kullberg says one outlet pays far better than the rest.

By Sherin Shibu
By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Apple iPhone 7 Users May Be Owed a Slice of a $35 Million Settlement — Here's How to Claim Your Share

Previous (and current, no judgment) iPhone 7 users may be entitled to up to $349. The deadline to file a claim is June 3.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

A CEO Who Runs a Fully Remote Company Has an Unusual Take on Employees Starting Side Hustles: 'We Have to Be Honest With Ourselves'

Ross Buhrdorf, CEO of ZenBusiness, breaks down how critical "walking the walk" really is.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? 5 Critical Lessons for Entrepreneurs in The AI Era

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. In response, Johansson delivers a masterclass for entrepreneurs on navigating the AI era successfully.

By Ben Angel