Need a Private Phone Line? Here's Your Last Chance to Save.

Most entrepreneurs know how imperative it is to keep personal and business finances separate. Still, you might learn the hard way how important it is to keep other elements of your personal and business lives separate. For instance, you may not want to pay for a second phone for your business, but using the same phone for everything might get confusing as your company gets bigger.

That's one reason why a Hushed Private Phone Line is beneficial for entrepreneurs. This intuitive app keeps your real phone number hidden while making calls and sending texts, giving you additional privacy while you work, date, sell something online, and more. The app gives you a secure second number on your same phone for additional flexibility and privacy.

With a Hushed line, you can choose from hundreds of area codes across the U.S. and Canada and get up to 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. You can customize your voicemail and use Wi-Fi or data to communicate without incurring additional service charges. One price ensures you can make the calls and texts you need without paying a second monthly bill.

You can even set up call forwarding settings when you expect important calls you want to take on your regular line. Whether you want to remain completely anonymous or want a second line for business purposes, Hushed has you covered. That's why TechCrunch calls it "A viable, more lightweight alternative to something like Google Voice."

Find out why Hushed has earned 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. Now through March 31, you can get a lifetime subscription to a Hushed Private Phone Line for 83% off $150 at just $24.99. But act fast because the price goes back up on April 1.

Prices subject to change.
