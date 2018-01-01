Piracy

Tech Entrepreneurs Sign 'Declaration of Internet Freedom' Petition
More than 100 groups and individuals show support for another effort against legislation they say threatens free information sharing online.
Jason Fell
The Battle Against SOPA Is Far From Over
Even though the anti-piracy bill has been sidelined, other proposed legislation still exist that pose equal threats to online businesses.
AJ Kumar
A SOPA About-Face for Members of Congress
Votes on anti-piracy bills are placed on hold in the wake of dramatic online and in-person protests.
Jason Fell
NY Tech Entrepreneurs: Stop the SOPA and PIPA Anti-Piracy Bills
Online and in-person, groups protest controversial legislation.
Jason Fell
White House Opposes Online Piracy Bills -- For Now
Obama administration puts the brakes on controversial legislation to punish 'rogue' websites that sell pirated content.
Jason Fell
Anti-Piracy Bill Could Do More Harm Than Good for Small Companies
The proposed 'SOPA' bill aims to put an end to online piracy, but those who oppose it say it could have negative implications for small businesses.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
