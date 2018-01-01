Private Jet
Apple
Apple's Board Says Tim Cook Has to Fly Private From Now on 'in the Interests of Security and Efficiency'
Cook racked up $93,109 in personal travel costs for Apple in 2017, which counts as part of his compensation package.
More From This Topic
You've Arrived
What the 'Netflix for Private Aviation' Will Need to Succeed
The founder of Beacon, a flight startup that launches today, explains how he plans to change how we fly private.
Travel
Meet the Mastermind Who Designs Private Jet Vacations for the Ultra Wealthy
Geoffrey Kent has created unique and rare excursions for Bill and Melinda Gates, Sting and other power players.
Entrepreneurs
The Founders of These 6 Startups Just Won a Trip to Hang With Richard Branson on His Private Island
The winners of Shopify's Build a Business contest will also be joined by Shark Tank's Daymond John, Seth Godin and Tim Ferris.
You've Arrived
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups
You're not a mogul yet. But you can act like one when you need to.
Travel
Have an Extra $117,000 to Spare? This Private Jet Company Wants to Take You on a Trip Around the World.
Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is offering a 26-day private jet tour in October.
Business Travel
How to Get a Deal on a Private Jet (Infographic)
Flying private may be more accessible than ever, but it still doesn't come cheap.
Travel
For $44,000, This Company Arranges College Visits Via Private Jet
Last year, 18 excursions were purchased -- a number that charterer Magellan Jets hopes to double this year.
Suitcase Entrepreneur
When It Makes Sense to Take a Private Jet
Flying private is more accessible than ever, but still doesn't come cheap. We break down when you can justify keeping up with the Gateses, and when you should just suck it up in the security line.