Product Launch
Entrepreneurs
This Stylish Duffle Bag Took 18 Months to Perfect
More than 35 manufacturers refused to produce Baboon's debut product. But the company's founders kept searching for the ideal partner.
More From This Topic
Product Launch
The 5 Challenges That Slow Down Feature Release Cycles (and How You Can Avoid Them)
I've seen my fair share of product launches fall flat. Here's how you can avoid that fate.
Product Launch
Stop Manipulating Your Customers With Live Product Launches
For long-term success, you need a different strategy.
Product Development
5 Lessons on How You Can Deliver a Product Your Customers Actually Want
By learning quickly and failing fast, yourself, you'll be better able to keep in step with customer expectations and respond to their needs.
Product Launch
8 Steps for the Perfect Product Launch
Heighten your visibility, avoid costly mistakes and build buzz with these strategies.
Licensing
How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader
How a California inventor got fed up with available gift-wrapping options and created something better, getting into big-box stores in just two years.
Product Launch
From Backers to Buyers: How Kickstarter Helped Me Launch a Product the Traditional Way
Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Product Launch
4 Strategies for a Strong Early Marketing Plan
Start marketing before your launch, and customize your approach to the product and its target market.
Masters of Scale
Want to Be Great? Embrace Embarrassment. Advice on Imperfection from Reid Hoffman, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg.
Top leaders in the tech world explain why it is so imperative to launch your startup sooner, rather than later.
Product Launch
4 Great Tips for Planning a (Nearly) Perfect Product Launch Party
Whether you're going to have a small soiree for angel investors or a full-out bash, you'll need to create a plan and go from there.