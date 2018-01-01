Product Launch

The 5 Challenges That Slow Down Feature Release Cycles (and How You Can Avoid Them)
Product Launch

I've seen my fair share of product launches fall flat. Here's how you can avoid that fate.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé
Branding

Take notes.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Stop Manipulating Your Customers With Live Product Launches
Product Launch

For long-term success, you need a different strategy.
Scott Oldford | 5 min read
5 Lessons on How You Can Deliver a Product Your Customers Actually Want
Product Development

By learning quickly and failing fast, yourself, you'll be better able to keep in step with customer expectations and respond to their needs.
Victoria Lawson | 5 min read
8 Steps for the Perfect Product Launch
Product Launch

Heighten your visibility, avoid costly mistakes and build buzz with these strategies.
The Oracles | 9 min read
How to License Your Hit Idea to a Market Leader
Licensing

How a California inventor got fed up with available gift-wrapping options and created something better, getting into big-box stores in just two years.
Stephen Key | 8 min read
From Backers to Buyers: How Kickstarter Helped Me Launch a Product the Traditional Way
Product Launch

Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Adrian Solgaard | 6 min read
4 Strategies for a Strong Early Marketing Plan
Product Launch

Start marketing before your launch, and customize your approach to the product and its target market.
Q Manning | 6 min read
Want to Be Great? Embrace Embarrassment. Advice on Imperfection from Reid Hoffman, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg.
Masters of Scale

Top leaders in the tech world explain why it is so imperative to launch your startup sooner, rather than later.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
4 Great Tips for Planning a (Nearly) Perfect Product Launch Party
Product Launch

Whether you're going to have a small soiree for angel investors or a full-out bash, you'll need to create a plan and go from there.
Serena Holmes | 5 min read
