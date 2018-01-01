results
Customer Loyalty
Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers
Nobody will buy from you unless they trust you, but once they trust you they will buy again.
More From This Topic
Technology
Are You Running a Tech Company or a Tech-Enabled One?
The economy loves tech-enabled companies right now, and -- let's face it -- the human brain has a lot left to offer beyond what algorithms and lines of code can produce. Here's how to own the success of your tech-enabled company.
Failure
How to Avoid 4 Key Causes of Failure
The majority of failures are self inflicted and easily avoidable if you follow these four steps.
Success Strategies
Why Nothing Short of 100 Percent Can Ever Be Enough to Succeed
Business and life are both much too tough for half effort to get you anywhere.
Mindfulness
Answering These 5 Questions Will Change Your Life
Getting what you want is an inside job. First you must get answers from yourself, before you can expect results from the world.
Managing Employees
Teamwork Lessons I Learned The Hard Way ... So You Don't Have To
For any entrepreneur, management skills can make or break a business. These tips will help you keep your team engaged and productive.
Personal Branding
4 Ways to Tell Prospects You're Great Without Sounding Like Donald Trump
Inspiring confidence in your ability is fundamental to entrepreneurial success but narcissism is seldom the way to do it.
Leadership
Trainer Cassey Ho Reveals: How to Get People to Do What You Ask
Results are about more than barking orders.
Project Grow
5 Ways Business Goals Mirror Fitness Goals
Do you constantly go from "all in" in terms of fitness and working out back to "Man, I need to get back into my fitness routine"?
Focus
4 Key Principles to Keep on Track and Sustain Focus
Coming up with the idea is the easy part. An entrepreneur needs to carry through on delivering the product or service.
Management
Balance Fun and Productivity at the Year's End
Fourth quarter is too important for everyone to just let go. Here's how to rally for results while reveling.