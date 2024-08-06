You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian alcoholic beverages industry, has announced the first quarter results of the fiscal year 2025. For Q1 FY25, SOM Distilleries reported a total income of INR 513.7 crore, showcasing a growth of 33 per cent compared to INR 386.6 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This surge in revenue is a testament to the company's market position and effective strategies. EBITDA also saw an increase, rising nearly 30 per cent to INR 64.8 crore from INR 50.1 crore in Q1 FY24. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at a healthy 12.62 per cent, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

One of the standout achievements for the company in this quarter is the reduction in interest costs as a percentage of sales, which dropped to 0.53 per cent from 0.80 per cent in Q1 FY24. This reduction highlights SOM Distilleries' prudent financial management and focus on optimising operational efficiencies. The profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY25 reached INR 56 crore, marking a growth of approximately 32 per cent compared to INR 42.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Furthermore, the net profit before minority interest rose by 20.5 per cent, reaching INR 40.5 crore from INR 33.6 crore in Q1 FY24. The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) net profit before minority interest increased with a surge of 102 per cent.

Commenting on the company's performance, JK Arora, chairman of SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd, expressed satisfaction with the results. He stated, "We are pleased with our robust performance in the first quarter of FY25. Our consistent growth in revenue and profitability reflects the strength of our brand portfolio, operational excellence, and strategic focus on cost management. We remain committed to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."