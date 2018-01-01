Security

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.
Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Read Mark Zuckerberg's Op-ed Describing Facebook's Efforts as an 'Arms Race'
Read Mark Zuckerberg's Op-ed Describing Facebook's Efforts as an 'Arms Race'

The CEO took to the pages of The Washington Post while Sheryl Sandberg heads to Washington.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide
7 Surprising Places Hackers Hide

The innocent items that might let hackers into your home or business.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk
Recycled Passwords Are Putting Your Company at Risk

Use the same password for every account? You've captured a hacker's heart.
Sandor Palfy | 6 min read
6 Essential Security Tips for Dispensary Owners

6 Essential Security Tips for Dispensary Owners

It's no secret that cannabis is a cash business (at least for now). Follow these guidelines to ensure your safety.
Nicholas Gaulin | 5 min read
TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive
TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive

The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Special Ops Guard a Budding Business

Special Ops Guard a Budding Business

More and more marijuana companies are turning to former members of America's elite fighting forces to keep their product, and their cash, safe.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
A Facebook Engineer Stalked Female Users. A Dentist's Receptionist Stole Patients' Identities. Here's How to Prevent These Things From Happening at Your Company.
A Facebook Engineer Stalked Female Users. A Dentist's Receptionist Stole Patients' Identities. Here's How to Prevent These Things From Happening at Your Company.

Malicious insiders are the most dangerous security risk of all.
Larry Johnson | 5 min read
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women

The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
