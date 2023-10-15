Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might have already noticed your spam folder growing once you became an entrepreneur, but the cyber attacks against business owners certainly don't stop there. One report by LifeLock Identity Advisor found that small business owners are disproportionately targeted by cybercriminals.

If you want to help guard your internet use and your identity, try Norton 360 and LifeLock Identity Advisor. Through October 15, you can get a one-year subscription for only $24.99.

Norton 360 gives you access to multiple versatile cybersecurity tools. If you want to cover your tracks online, use the secure VPN, which has a strict no-log policy. The antivirus included with your subscription helps protect against spyware, phishing, and more. And if you get a virus Norton 360 can't remove, you get your money back.

LifeLock Identity Advisor is a well-known brand in identity theft protection, and they even give you access to personal identity protection tools like Dark Web Monitoring. This service scans the dark web for your personal information and notifies you immediately if any turns up.

Get a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard 2-Device with LifeLock Identity Advisor for just $24.99 (reg. $109) until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.