Help Protect Your Identity for a Year With This $25 Subscription to Norton 360 and LifeLock Identity Advisor Don't underestimate the need for top-notch cybersecurity.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might have already noticed your spam folder growing once you became an entrepreneur, but the cyber attacks against business owners certainly don't stop there. One report by LifeLock Identity Advisor found that small business owners are disproportionately targeted by cybercriminals.

If you want to help guard your internet use and your identity, try Norton 360 and LifeLock Identity Advisor. Through October 15, you can get a one-year subscription for only $24.99.

Protect your privacy.

Norton 360 gives you access to multiple versatile cybersecurity tools. If you want to cover your tracks online, use the secure VPN, which has a strict no-log policy. The antivirus included with your subscription helps protect against spyware, phishing, and more. And if you get a virus Norton 360 can't remove, you get your money back.

The antivirus included with this subscription helps protect actionst virus, spyware, phishing, and ransomware, but it also comes with a promise. If your computer gets a virus Norton can't remove, you get your money back (restrictions apply).

LifeLock Identity Advisor is a well-known brand in identity theft protection, and they even give you access to personal identity protection tools like Dark Web Monitoring. This service scans the dark web for your personal information and notifies you immediately if any turns up.

Help guard your identity and your computer.

You won't find this deal or this price anywhere else.

Get a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard 2-Device with LifeLock Identity Advisor for just $24.99 (reg. $109) until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Security Identity Theft Cybersecurity

Most Popular

See all
By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Business News

An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel

The man purchased tickets for anyone who showed him an IDF call-up notice at JFK.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Jeff Bezos Becomes His Own Neighbor, Purchases $78 Million Florida Mansion Next Door

The billionaire bought another house in the same Florida neighborhood in August.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Grab Microsoft Office for Windows with Windows 11 Pro for Just $60

An inexpensive upgrade to help you work more efficiently.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.