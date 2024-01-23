Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a fresh year unfolds, we stand once more on the brink of a year brimming with possibilities, opportunities and challenges. The advent of 2024, a leap year graced with an extra day, presents us with the responsibility of determining how we make the most of this additional time. The approaching year is expected to challenge organizations globally.

Yet, those who adopt transformative technologies and innovative approaches will not merely endure but flourish amidst the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Hence, let's delve into some of the pivotal trends within the realm of enterprise security that warrant close attention in 2024.

1. The shift towards automation

Over the course of the previous years, the incorporation of AI and ML technologies has become increasingly evident. As these technologies progress, the use of automation is becoming increasingly prevalent. A notable example is the use of AI and ML algorithms to automate threat detection, where vast amounts of data are analyzed to identify anomalies and predict potential attacks before they manifest. In addition, there is a growing sophistication in endpoint protection, with AI playing a crucial role in proactively isolating suspicious behavior and responding to real-time threats.

Furthermore, Apple's introduction of declarative device management last year shifted some responsibility for policy management and implementation to the devices themselves. This move places a strong emphasis on automation in the endpoint management industry. The integration of AI into endpoint management is deemed to lead to a scenario where endpoints autonomously troubleshoot and resolve software issues. Additionally, we can expect to see the use of AI to isolate malware to prevent its spread proactively. In addition to reducing equipment downtime, this also results in considerable cost savings. It's important, however, to recognize that there will be two sides to any technical breakthrough.

2. The dark side of generative AI

In 2024, as more organizations embrace rapid experimentation, the risks and challenges accompanying it are also severe. The use of AI coding bots to write code was a huge deal in 2023. It became so popular that companies like Samsung had to ban ChatGPT in their offices. Unfortunately, many companies still write code using such LLMs to write code without checking for any security flaws.

Despite its prevalence, the use of large language models (LLMs) for code generation has raised concerns about the integrity of the generated code. Many companies, in their pursuit of agility, deploy AI-generated code without meticulous scrutiny for potential security flaws. This approach introduces a palpable risk, as these codes may harbor inherent vulnerabilities or dependencies susceptible to exploitation, paving the way for data breaches with potentially severe consequences.

Furthermore, as AI continues to develop, it has become a valuable asset in the hands of cybercriminals. The year 2024 is poised to witness a surge in AI-driven attacks, with attackers leveraging the technology to craft hyper-realistic phishing scams and automate social engineering endeavors. These sophisticated tactics make traditional detection methods increasingly inadequate, posing a considerable challenge to cybersecurity efforts.

The versatility of AI extends beyond text-based endeavors, as it can also fabricate convincingly authentic websites and documents and even mimic human voices. In certain situations, hackers might utilize AI-generated voices, obtained by extracting recordings from unsolicited spam calls, to respond in real time, further blurring the lines between authentic and malicious communication.

As a result, the conventional belief in security awareness and training as a panacea for human-related breaches is likely to face growing skepticism. Consequently, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are anticipated to pivot their strategies, emphasizing adaptive human protection approaches in response to the evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape.

3. Is passwordless finally here?

For years, the notion of moving beyond traditional passwords has been a topic of discussion, with the promise of a more secure and user-friendly authentication system. Notably, biometric authentication, including fingerprint and face unlock technologies, is becoming increasingly familiar to consumers, positioning it as a promising candidate for a more secure and convenient user verification process.

Using biometrics with passkeys is a significant step towards realizing this password-less reality. Passkeys bring several advantages to the table, foremost among them being eliminating the need for users to remember passwords. Instead, individuals can seamlessly log into their accounts and apps using their unique biometric identifiers, which are far more secure than easily vulnerable traditional passwords. Additionally, the versatility of passkeys is a crucial feature, allowing users to apply the same biometric verification method across various devices and accounts. Such a streamlined solution simplifies the process of unlocking devices and easily accessing multiple accounts, while also improving security.

Looking ahead, a big change in the authentication landscape seems imminent. Tech giants like Google and Apple are actively introducing their own passkey solutions, signaling a collective industry push toward a password-less future. While the complete transition to a password-less world may still seem futuristic, the developments in biometric authentication and the adoption of passkeys suggest that 2024 could be the pivotal year, marking a widespread shift towards more secure and user-friendly authentication methods.

Bottom line

As we step into the unfolding chapters of the new year, the landscape of technological advancements beckons with immense potential, particularly in the realms of automation, generative AI, and authentication.

In the business domain, there is a growing anticipation for a heightened emphasis on sustainability standards. Businesses are under growing pressure to integrate environmentally friendly practices into their operations and support the global movement towards a more sustainable future. Simultaneously, the regulatory landscape is evolving, with data privacy legislation gaining momentum across the globe. The protection of personal information is becoming a paramount concern, leading to the formulation and enforcement of stringent regulations. Against this backdrop, 2024 is shaping up to be a captivating year indeed.