Target Markets

More From This Topic

4 Simple Steps to Creating an Effective Content Marketing Strategy
Content Marketing

4 Simple Steps to Creating an Effective Content Marketing Strategy

Step one is knowing your audience.
Mike Taylor | 6 min read
5 Steps to Building Your Personal Brand From Scratch
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Building Your Personal Brand From Scratch

Whenever you engage, shine a light on your values.
Clement Lim | 6 min read
Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be
Facebook Advertising

Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be

The growing evidence of a politically weaponized Facebook advertising campaign backed by Russia underscores the uncanny precision of ad targeting.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game
Content Marketing

5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game

Creating quality content is only the beginning.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read
If You Don't Have a Good Customer Avatar, You're Losing Money
Target Markets

If You Don't Have a Good Customer Avatar, You're Losing Money

How a simple customer avatar can help you focus your message and close more sales
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
How to Hit It Out of the Park With Your Audience
Target Markets

How to Hit It Out of the Park With Your Audience

Lessons in product-market fit from the San Francisco Giants CIO.
Sean Jacobsohn | 5 min read
How to Compete With the Big Guys and Win
Small Businesses

How to Compete With the Big Guys and Win

It's going to take a gutsy mix of focus, quality and authenticity to be David to their Goliath.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
5 Essentials for Connecting With Your Ideal Target Market on Social Media
Target Markets

5 Essentials for Connecting With Your Ideal Target Market on Social Media

Half the world is online. Your job is finding the fraction of them who will respond to what you are offering.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
Is Crowdfunding Right for You? Answer These 7 Questions to Find Out.
Crowdfunding

Is Crowdfunding Right for You? Answer These 7 Questions to Find Out.

Less than a third of crowdfunding campaigns reach their financial goals. Will yours be one of them?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Fuel Your Business by Answering These Two Questions
Marketing

Fuel Your Business by Answering These Two Questions

You can't be all things to all people. Find your niche.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read

When running a business, differentiating who its target market -- or who the customers are and will likely be -- is key to making sales and growing a business. The more the business knows about a target market, the greater the chances for sales.

Target markets are made up of market segments -- a group of people that share one or more characteristics such as geographical location, behaviors, gender, age, generation and socioeconomics.

Some questions to ask yourself while when defining a target market:

  • Who would pay for the product or service?
  • Who has already bought from me?
  • Am I overestimating my reach?
  • How will I sell my product or service?
  • How did my competitors get started?
  • How will I find my customers?
  • Is there room to expand my target market?
