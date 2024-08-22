Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As marketing leaders, we balance our creativity and strategic thinking against practicality. Still, every once in a while, a project comes along that allows you to let your imagination and strategic thinking flow and really "go big or go home."

Maybe you're introducing a new product, conducting a brand overhaul, or feeling the need to shake it up as a brand. Whatever your reasoning for trying a new, bold marketing strategy, opportunities for a strong return on your investment abound. Running with a big idea can also feel risky, especially if you're capitalizing on an emerging trend. Here are four ideas that can help you go big on a marketing campaign.

1. Consider the unexpected

With a mix of creativity and careful planning, a brand can capture audiences in an unexpected way. Recently, we utilized the unique canvas of Sphere in Las Vegas to create a larger-than-life storytelling experience for consumers.

After a careful review of prior activations exhibited on Sphere, The UPS Store team collaborated with Sphere Studios to produce two video activations inspired by our Be Unstoppable campaign that were displayed on the exterior of Sphere – known as the Exosphere, and the world's largest LED screen – and made our mark on an iconic skyline. Our eye-popping animations took viewers on a journey of the many treasured items we carefully package and the myriad places they reach, emphasizing the ability of The UPS Store to literally pack it all and ship it everywhere.

Collaborative activations not only refresh products and services in the eyes of target audiences, but they can also captivate untapped customers and uplevel the brand experience.

2. Leverage social media

While there are many ways to engage audiences, social media has a vast digital presence connecting users with brands of all sizes. According to data compiled by Pew Research Center, YouTube tops the list, with 83% of adults in the U.S. using video-based platforms. Facebook (68%) is a strong contender among adults' social media activity, followed by Instagram (47%), Pinterest (35%) and TikTok (33%). Looking more closely, women are more likely to use Pinterest than men (50% vs. 19%) and Black (39%) and Hispanic (49%) adults are more likely to use TikTok than Asian (29%) and white (28%) adults.

Understanding where and how your target audience shows up online can heavily impact the success of your marketing campaign. Start small by being active across social media channels. This will allow your brand to build trust with multiple audiences and create a runway for future campaigns to launch flawlessly.

3. Tie your idea to trending topics

Some of the most successful marketing campaigns have been activated by a major event, newsworthy moment or topic of conversation. No matter the scale of your campaign, local, regional, national and international trends are all relevant to different audiences.

One of the best ways to capitalize on a trending topic involves looking internally while keeping a constant pulse on opportunities externally. Kicking off New Year's Day 2024, The UPS Store featured its "The Beat of Achievement" float and won the Bob Hope Humor award at the famous annual Rose Parade. Our ornate floral float showcased our existing Start Small, Grow Big youth program with Junior Achievement USA in support of the next generation of entrepreneurs and small business owners. By building off and refreshing the theme of a long-established tradition, we artistically highlighted the importance of youth entrepreneurship.

4. Prioritize your customer needs

Customers are the primary users of products and services. They are the same people who generate interest and recommendations to others for these goods. Understanding the customer experience (CX) – and how your business can provide novel solutions to their needs – drives long-term business growth. According to the annual Zendesk CX Trends Report, three in four consumers will spend more money with businesses that provide a good customer experience.

An activation that mentors customers and enables their skills development while celebrating their achievement takes CX to the next level. Held annually, The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge creates learning experiences for entrepreneurs to grow their understanding of marketing, staffing, operations and company culture. Out of thousands of applicants from across the U.S., Small Biz Challenge awarded the top prize of $25,000 to winner Lacey Benard, co-owner of Bitty Bao and creator of bilingual Chinese books for children. We recognize that many of our customers rely heavily on our services to run their businesses. By providing resources and support, we uplift the creative and inspiring business leaders we serve.

Marketing, using equal parts creativity and strategy, has the potential to create long-term business success. Understand the audience, be open to collaboration, and leverage trends and platforms for maximum results on your next big idea.