Trademarks

Procter & Gamble Wants to Trademark WTF and LOL
The company isn't the first to try and own something that is publicly and widely used.
Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle
The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?
When someone's just replicated your product, what you should do first is get on the phone and show 'em whom they're messing with.
Planning a 'March Madness' Promotion for Your Business? Beware the NCAA's Wrath.
An intellectual property lawyer breaks down why you should think twice before using the annual tournament in your marketing or promotions.
California Bill Provides Trademark Protection for Marijuana Industry
California, long a pioneer in legalizing cannabis, is intent on giving the industry the legal tools to grow.
Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement
An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
Nestle Loses Battle With Cadbury Over the Shape of Its Kit Kats
Nestle would have to prove that when it applied in 2002, its Kit Kat shape had already gained distinctive character.