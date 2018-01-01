Trademarks

Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle
Apple

Clothing Company Named 'Steve Jobs' Can Keep Name After Apple Loses Legal Battle

The Italian company can continue to use the Apple founder's name and Apple's logo and plans to start offering electronic devices under the brand.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Trademarks

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Lawyer intellectual property

5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign

Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Gerard von Hoffmann | 7 min read
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Intellectual Property

Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5

Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
Carel Smit | 8 min read
What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?
copycats

What Should You Do About Copycat Competitors?

When someone's just replicated your product, what you should do first is get on the phone and show 'em whom they're messing with.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Planning a 'March Madness' Promotion for Your Business? Beware the NCAA's Wrath.
Legal Advice

Planning a 'March Madness' Promotion for Your Business? Beware the NCAA's Wrath.

An intellectual property lawyer breaks down why you should think twice before using the annual tournament in your marketing or promotions.
Christina D. Frangiosa | 5 min read
California Bill Provides Trademark Protection for Marijuana Industry

California Bill Provides Trademark Protection for Marijuana Industry

California, long a pioneer in legalizing cannabis, is intent on giving the industry the legal tools to grow.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
Trademarks

Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool

The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement
Nondisclosure Agreements

5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement

An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Nestle Loses Battle With Cadbury Over the Shape of Its Kit Kats
Trademarks

Nestle Loses Battle With Cadbury Over the Shape of Its Kit Kats

Nestle would have to prove that when it applied in 2002, its Kit Kat shape had already gained distinctive character.
Reuters | 3 min read
