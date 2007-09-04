How do I acquire the gross income statements from the present owner of an existing business I want to buy?

September 4, 2007 min read

Ask the owner of the business to show you the financial statements and tax returns for the business for the previous five (5) years. This is part of the usual “due diligence” that any purchaser of an ongoing concern should do and that any seller should anticipate. If the owner refuses to provide this information or claims that he or she “can’t find it”, look for a different opportunity.