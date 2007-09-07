How do I determine what type of personnel I need to hire for my small business?

September 7, 2007 min read

It really depends on what kind of business you want to start. If you're running a home-based service business where you're making the sales and doing the work, you may not need any staff at all except for a freelance bookkeeper. However, as your business starts to grow, you're probably going to need to hire sales and customer service staff as well as technical people who can help you deliver the service or make the product. My advice is to try to hold off as long as you can on hiring full-time employees. The more you can do with freelancers and independent contractors, the more you'll save on taxes and benefits and the longer you'll be able to save on rent by working from home.