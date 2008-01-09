How do I find a job working for an entrepreneur?

January 9, 2008 min read

John, I would start by getting a list of at least 25 people who you would like to work for in Colorado--some of my team of business coaches at ActionCOACH should be on your list--and then start by sending a letter that is unforgettable to each and every one of them. I remember getting a letter from a young guy one time that was the right arm off a mannequin that said "I wold give my right arm for an hour of your time."Then go interview, ask for what you want, but make sure they see how you will benefit them; make them an offer.All the best,Brad Sugars