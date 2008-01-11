How do I find access to IT systems to allow for online scheduling on my side and online viewing of schedules by my clients?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Hi C.J. and thanks for your email. There are some very high-powered systems you could consider and then there are more low cost and simpler solutions.
For example, using Google calendar (calendar.google.com), you can have a calendar and have clients get automatic updates to the calendar via RSS and email (so you have a double solution).
Microsoft's OfficeLive is another option. It has a schedule and calendar feature service. You might want to work with a local consultant to have them customize a solution for you as well.
37 signals (37signals.com) makes great tools for scheduling and project coordination.
Webex Office (weboffice.com) is a powerful intranet which has calendaring and could have the tools for you. Another tool is Catalyst web.
These are a few options you might want to consider!
Ramon Ray
Smallbiztechnology.com