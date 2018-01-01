Ramon Ray

Ramon Ray

Ramon Ray is editor of SmallBizTechnology.com and author of Technology Solutions for Growing Businesses.

Tools to Make Mobile Gadgets More Versatile
Technology

A roundup of accessories that can allow you to print, make presentations and digitize documents all from your business smartphone or tablet.
5 min read
How to Secure Your Company's Valuable Devices
Technology

A look at six tools to help keep your offices, and the equipment inside them, safe.
4 min read
Three Issues to Consider Before Moving to the Cloud
Technology

As more businesses are moving data online, here are some of the top security issues to examine before making the jump yourself.
3 min read
Five Rules for 'Bring Your Own Device' Teams
Technology

As more employees use their personal smartphones and other tools for work, answering these questions can help determine if the risks might be worth the gain.
4 min read
Can an All-In-One Computer Give Your Business an Edge?
Technology

These computers have been around for years, but today they're cheaper, more powerful, and many come with touch screens. Here are three reasons they can also be good for business.
4 min read
Google's Chromebook: The Great and the Not So Great for Your Business
Technology

The new notebook computer isn't for everybody, but our reviewer has become a fan after using it for several weeks.
6 min read
Boost Your Company's Image With Video
Marketing

It's easier than ever to create and share, so get rolling.
2 min read
Become a Mobile Money-Making Machine
Technology

When you combine a netbook with hosted applications, you can take your business everywhere you go.
2 min read
Google Voice Simplifies Phone Needs
Technology

The search-engine giant's new phone service might not be perfect, but it has potential for entrepreneurs on the go.
3 min read
What's Your Mobile Computing Strategy?

From smartphones to laptops, weigh all your options when deciding how to take your business on the road.
3 min read
Why Your Business Needs a True Database
Technology

Excel is great for basic number crunching, but don't try to stretch it too far.
3 min read
Cutting the Cord
Technology

Weigh all the options when choosing between traditional and online software solutions.
3 min read
9 Steps to Better Security
Growth Strategies

As your business gets more dependent on technology, your computer becomes more targeted by hackers and others constantly on the prowl for vulnerabilities.
6 min read
The Best Salesperson: Your Website
Technology

Transform your website into a sales representative by using these online features.
4 min read
How can I make my recycling business idea profitable?
Starting a Business

