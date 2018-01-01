Ramon Ray is editor of SmallBizTechnology.com and author of Technology Solutions for Growing Businesses.
Technology
Tools to Make Mobile Gadgets More Versatile
A roundup of accessories that can allow you to print, make presentations and digitize documents all from your business smartphone or tablet.
Technology
How to Secure Your Company's Valuable Devices
A look at six tools to help keep your offices, and the equipment inside them, safe.
Technology
Three Issues to Consider Before Moving to the Cloud
As more businesses are moving data online, here are some of the top security issues to examine before making the jump yourself.
Technology
Five Rules for 'Bring Your Own Device' Teams
As more employees use their personal smartphones and other tools for work, answering these questions can help determine if the risks might be worth the gain.
Technology
Can an All-In-One Computer Give Your Business an Edge?
These computers have been around for years, but today they're cheaper, more powerful, and many come with touch screens. Here are three reasons they can also be good for business.
Technology
Google's Chromebook: The Great and the Not So Great for Your Business
The new notebook computer isn't for everybody, but our reviewer has become a fan after using it for several weeks.
Marketing
Boost Your Company's Image With Video
It's easier than ever to create and share, so get rolling.
Technology
Become a Mobile Money-Making Machine
When you combine a netbook with hosted applications, you can take your business everywhere you go.
Technology
Google Voice Simplifies Phone Needs
The search-engine giant's new phone service might not be perfect, but it has potential for entrepreneurs on the go.
What's Your Mobile Computing Strategy?
From smartphones to laptops, weigh all your options when deciding how to take your business on the road.
Technology
Why Your Business Needs a True Database
Excel is great for basic number crunching, but don't try to stretch it too far.
Technology
Cutting the Cord
Weigh all the options when choosing between traditional and online software solutions.
Growth Strategies
9 Steps to Better Security
As your business gets more dependent on technology, your computer becomes more targeted by hackers and others constantly on the prowl for vulnerabilities.
Technology
The Best Salesperson: Your Website
Transform your website into a sales representative by using these online features.