Starting a Business

How do I legally resign from a corporation?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As long as you have made it clear that you have severed your ties with the corporation, you should not be held responsible for tax liabilities or debts of the corporation that might accrue from activities on or after the date of your resignation. However, be aware that tax liabilities might arise after the date of your resignation that pertain to pre-resignation issues. To be sure that your resignation is properly documented, make sure you submit your resignation letter in writing and send it either by certified mail or some other form of delivery that is recorded such as overnight courier (or, if you're passing the note to your business partner, get him or her to countersign the letter acknowledging receipt). In addition, your bylaws or shareholder's agreement should cover the procedure for your resignation and buyout and, ideally, provide you with indemnity by the remaining shareholder and corporation if you are called upon to pay any future debts or judgments.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market