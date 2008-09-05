Is it possible to profit from organizing a career/job fair?

September 5, 2008 min read

Yes. Job fairs are an excellent way to profit because you can get income from both sides--from companies wanting to appear at the fair (booth space rental) and job seekers (tickets).That said, you must know your numbers and develop a sound plan--the profit doesn't "magically" appear. Will you have enough job seekers? Will you have enough companies wanting to rent/purchase booths? Will you be able to justify both in seeking sponsorships?There are a lot of variables to consider, but if you can make the numbers work, it could be a business model you could continue to take "on the road" to different locations.All the best.Brad Sugars