Marketing

I have a small recruiting and staffing business. How do I get big companies to do business with me?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Get bigger.

Not to sound too flippant, but you have to earn the reputation to do business with the equivalent of an Apple or a Microsoft.

It's like a ladder you have to climb one step at a time, or a mountain--in most cases you won't be able to hit the summit in one day.

Make a target list of "big" companies you want to go after. Do some research. Make a couple of calls. What are they looking for in a staffing company? How could you get on their radar? At what point do they consider a smaller vendor worthy of a business transaction?

In the meantime, get clear on your long-term plans. How big do you want to be? What size companies do you want to serve? What do you have to do to get there?

Best case is to do great work so your reputation precedes you--so one day those "big" companies will be calling on you.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019