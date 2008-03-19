Marketing

The Wisdom (or Not) of Non-Compete Contracts

Here are some things to consider before hiring your first salesperson.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Companies use non-compete contracts to protect their interest and restrict ex-workers from capitalizing on contacts or information obtained during their employment.

Typically a sales-specific non-compete contract says that, should a salesperson leave the company, he or she cannot take the employer's clients with him/her. The contract restricts the salesperson from doing business with clients for a specific period, usually a period of two or three years.

Sounds logical, right? After all, you've worked hard to build your client base, and you have every right to protect it.

The problem is non-compete contracts offer several drawbacks. For one thing, they aren't popular with savvy salespeople who may be reluctant to sign them. As a result, you may have trouble finding the kind of salesperson you want.

Furthermore, such contracts are very difficult to enforce after-the-fact. It's not like you can follow your former salespeople around and monitor their activities. And even if you did have proof that someone violated the contract, do you really want the hassle-and bad press-of taking a former employee to court?

The reality is non-compete contracts don't always fare well in the courtroom. Every state has its own definitions of what a fair contract looks like. Some states strictly limit such contracts; in California, they're prohibited altogether. In the past, non-compete contracts have been viewed as standing in the way of an individual's right to earn a living.

So if you're going to insist on a non-compete contract, make sure it's in strict compliance with state law.

But before you pick up the phone and call your attorney, consider an alternative arrangement. Instead of a non-compete contract, how about a 300 Percent Compete Contract?

Under the 300 Percent Compete Contract, ex-salespeople have the right to take your clients with them. The catch? They must pay you for the privilege, and pay you handsomely-300% of the client's lost annual billings, to be precise.

A number of entrepreneurs in my group advisory boards have implemented this concept, and they report good results. For one thing, salespeople are less reluctant to sign them. For another, they're infinitely easier to enforce. After all, it's easy to determine the actual financial value of a client's billing. In addition, it alleviates a fair amount of the emotional turmoil triggered by these situations.

Look at it this way: If an employee-and a client-want to leave you, you've pretty much lost them already. But instead of clutching a damp hankie, you'll have fistfuls of dollars to dry your tears. Which would you prefer?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Ways to Market Effectively to Different Generations

Marketing

Is Your Brand Engaging or Intrusive?

Marketing

4 Ways to Make Prices Seem Lower Than They Are