Lessons in Recruiting

How to get the best people on your team--and keep them there.

November 14, 2008 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The art of recruiting is the purest form of evangelism because you're not simply asking people to try your product, buy your product or partner with you. Instead, you're asking them to bet their lives on your organization. Can it get any scarier for them and tougher for you than this? To make it a little easier on everyone, follow these nine tips: